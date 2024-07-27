D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stake Lowered by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $4.24 on Friday, reaching $176.94. 3,353,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,178,242. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $180.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.75 and its 200-day moving average is $149.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

View Our Latest Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.