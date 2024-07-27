DA Davidson Raises Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target to $39.00

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $34.50 to $39.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cadence Bank’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

CADE has been the topic of several other reports. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Cadence Bank stock opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $742.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 952.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

