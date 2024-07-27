Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, an increase of 153.4% from the June 30th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Daiwa Securities Group Price Performance

Shares of Daiwa Securities Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.82. 109,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,040. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.63. Daiwa Securities Group has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $8.49.

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.