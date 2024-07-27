Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Update

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Dassault Systèmes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 89,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of DASTY traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 197,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.87. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

