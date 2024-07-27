Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Data I/O Stock Down 4.3 %

Data I/O stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 34,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,410. Data I/O has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 million, a P/E ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAIO. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Data I/O in a research report on Wednesday. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Data I/O in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Data I/O Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data for the ICs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.