Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Decisive Dividend Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DEDVF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50. Decisive Dividend has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $8.55.

Get Decisive Dividend alerts:

About Decisive Dividend

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Decisive Dividend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisive Dividend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.