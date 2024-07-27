Decred (DCR) Price Hits $12.31 on Top Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for about $12.31 or 0.00018092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Decred has a market cap of $199.66 million and $1.22 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00075699 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009328 BTC.
- EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001466 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000091 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000068 BTC.
- ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Memetic (MEME) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- 42-coin (42) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,123.00 or 0.44264649 BTC.
Decred Coin Profile
Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,217,276 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.
Decred Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
