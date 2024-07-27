DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches Market Capitalization of $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00075605 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00018103 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00009346 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000091 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

