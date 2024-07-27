Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,031,500,000 after acquiring an additional 263,709 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,967,000 after buying an additional 705,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $1,248,036,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,167,000 after buying an additional 160,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,105,000 after buying an additional 31,074 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $4.86 on Friday, reaching $386.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,798. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.93 and a twelve month high of $441.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $372.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $426.71.

Read Our Latest Report on DE

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.