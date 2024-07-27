Degen Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $79.58 Million (DEGEN)

Degen (DEGEN) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last seven days, Degen has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Degen token can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Degen has a market capitalization of $79.58 million and $14.78 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Degen Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. The official website for Degen is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. Degen’s official message board is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen.

Degen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00667293 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $14,116,421.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Degen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

