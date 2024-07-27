DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Up 30.4% in July

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the June 30th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

DENSO Stock Performance

Shares of DENSO stock remained flat at $15.62 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 94,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,396. DENSO has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DENSO will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

