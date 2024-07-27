Dero (DERO) Price Down 29.5% This Week

Dero (DERO) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Dero has a market cap of $17.16 million and approximately $14,529.76 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dero has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00001745 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,717.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.31 or 0.00575243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.15 or 0.00104994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008466 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00033376 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.63 or 0.00239570 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00046120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00067502 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.