Desjardins Boosts Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$47.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$52.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$50.05.

Shares of DFY opened at C$48.02 on Tuesday. Definity Financial has a one year low of C$32.09 and a one year high of C$48.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.44. The stock has a market cap of C$5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$991.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1 billion. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.6896762 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

