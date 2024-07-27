Destra Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.76 Million (DSYNC)

Destra Network (DSYNC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Destra Network has a market capitalization of $206.60 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Destra Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Destra Network token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Destra Network has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Destra Network

Destra Network’s launch date was March 9th, 2024. Destra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 938,673,423 tokens. Destra Network’s official Twitter account is @destranetwork. Destra Network’s official website is www.destra.network.

Buying and Selling Destra Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Destra Network (DSYNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Destra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 942,824,508 in circulation. The last known price of Destra Network is 0.22577467 USD and is up 2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,556,313.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.destra.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Destra Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Destra Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Destra Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

