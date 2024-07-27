Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $105.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.88.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCI

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $107.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.88. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.