Dev Clever (LON:DEV) Stock Price Down 50%

Dev Clever Holdings Plc (LON:DEV – Get Free Report) fell 50% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10). 500,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 251,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.19).

Dev Clever Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £63.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.50.

Dev Clever Company Profile

Dev Clever Holdings Plc develops software solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United States. Its primary products include Launchmycareer.com, Launchyourcareer.com, and VICTAR VR, which are virtual reality careers guidance platforms; and Engage platform.

