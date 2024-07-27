Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,393 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,233,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 339,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $46.34. 4,327,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,853,101. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.07. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Get Our Latest Report on DVN

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.