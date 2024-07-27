Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) PT Raised to $170.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.20.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $145.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.57 and its 200 day moving average is $144.40. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $113.94 and a twelve month high of $162.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 135.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

