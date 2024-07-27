Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.600-6.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6 billion-$5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.6 billion. Digital Realty Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.60 to $6.75 EPS.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $145.65. 3,204,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,666. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $113.94 and a 12 month high of $162.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.20.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

