Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after buying an additional 3,360,413 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,119 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257,537 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,068,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,629,000 after purchasing an additional 133,591 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.86.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $118.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,577,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $173.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.76 and a 200 day moving average of $138.94. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

