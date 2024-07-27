DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lowered its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,683,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,779 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 2.73% of DoubleVerify worth $164,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $35,315.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,826.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $35,315.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,826.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,428 shares of company stock worth $98,778. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.95.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

DoubleVerify stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.52. 2,571,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,543. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

