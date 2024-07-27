DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Short Interest Up 100.6% in July

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 715,600 shares, a growth of 100.6% from the June 30th total of 356,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 311.1 days.

DS Smith stock remained flat at $5.60 during trading on Friday. DS Smith has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

