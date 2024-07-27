DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Short Interest Up 100.6% in July

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 715,600 shares, a growth of 100.6% from the June 30th total of 356,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 311.1 days.
DS Smith Price Performance
DS Smith stock remained flat at $5.60 during trading on Friday. DS Smith has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.
About DS Smith
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DS Smith
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.