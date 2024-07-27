Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.29.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Shares of DY stock opened at $178.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $78.42 and a 1-year high of $186.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.84.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.73. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $149,354.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,367.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peconic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,265,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,847,000 after buying an additional 21,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,196,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,728,000 after buying an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,117,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,219,000 after buying an additional 18,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $33,679,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.