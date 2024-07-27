Dymension 24 Hour Volume Reaches $16.85 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Dymension has a market cap of $342.42 million and $16.85 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dymension coin can currently be bought for $1.78 or 0.00002591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dymension has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,029,632,012 coins and its circulating supply is 192,702,845 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,029,562,478 with 192,609,265 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.73876926 USD and is up 6.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $17,059,070.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

