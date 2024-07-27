Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.400-7.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eastman Chemical also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.40-7.85 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 3.7 %

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.73. 1,475,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,948. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.36. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $105.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 41.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.