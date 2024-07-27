Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.01

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and traded as low as $0.91. Eastside Distilling shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 19,229 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Eastside Distilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th.
Eastside Distilling Price Performance
Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastside Distilling, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eastside Distilling Company Profile
Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.
