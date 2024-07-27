Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Receives $323.06 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $323.06.

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $297.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.25. Eaton has a 52-week low of $191.82 and a 52-week high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eaton will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

