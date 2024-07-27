Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $146.81

Shares of Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 146.81 ($1.90) and traded as high as GBX 156.80 ($2.03). Edinburgh Worldwide shares last traded at GBX 156.80 ($2.03), with a volume of 626,308 shares changing hands.

Edinburgh Worldwide Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.66, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 147.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 146.36. The stock has a market cap of £610.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.85 and a beta of 0.79.

About Edinburgh Worldwide

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

