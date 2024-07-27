Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.750-5.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Edison International also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.75-5.05 EPS.

EIX traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $78.51. 2,763,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,903. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.81 and its 200 day moving average is $70.88.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.84%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.82.

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,876.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245 over the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

