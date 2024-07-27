Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $72.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $105.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.10.

NYSE EW opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.98 and its 200-day moving average is $86.84. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,824.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,099 shares of company stock worth $7,003,553 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

