Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 5.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Eldorado Gold stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. 1,138,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,061. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.50. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $17.28.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.