EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded up $17.45 on Friday, hitting $364.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,148. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $376.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.50 and a 52-week high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

