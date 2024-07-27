EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 19.000-20.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 16.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.5 billion-$15.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.3 billion. EMCOR Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $19.00-20.00 EPS.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of EME stock traded up $17.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $364.05. 1,229,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,148. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $191.50 and a fifty-two week high of $401.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $376.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.00.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.75. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

