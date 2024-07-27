Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,266 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,280,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,049,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,031 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Enbridge by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 38,087,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,377,708,000 after purchasing an additional 337,729 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,289,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,271,115,000 after purchasing an additional 846,796 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in Enbridge by 80,631.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,205,251,000 after purchasing an additional 33,419,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Enbridge by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,995,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,079,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

ENB traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.66. 3,064,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,490. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.63. The company has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.92. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

