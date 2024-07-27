Energy Web Token (EWT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $97.06 Million

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 27th. Energy Web Token has a total market capitalization of $97.06 million and $825,041.94 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00002726 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Energy Web Token has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 69,017,450 coins and its circulating supply is 51,776,015 coins. Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energy Web Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Energy Web Token (EWT) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency designed for the energy sector, operating on the Energy Web Chain. It focuses on integrating renewable energy sources for a sustainable energy ecosystem, facilitating transactions, incentivizing participants, and supporting decentralized energy applications.EWT is part of the Energy Web Foundation (EWF), a non-profit working on decentralized, decarbonized energy systems, collaborating with energy companies, tech providers, and developers.EWT’s utility includes transaction facilitation, governance through staking, incentivizing validators and developers, and access to decentralized energy applications. It’s pivotal in advancing renewables, energy efficiency, and decentralized energy solutions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energy Web Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energy Web Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energy Web Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

