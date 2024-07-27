EntryPoint Capital LLC Buys 5,015 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 251.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:PMT opened at $13.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.26 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 47.60% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PMT shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.93.

Read Our Latest Report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.