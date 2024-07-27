EntryPoint Capital LLC Buys New Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Murphy USA by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Murphy USA by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.83.

Murphy USA Price Performance

NYSE:MUSA traded up $8.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $510.25. 206,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,935. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $282.49 and a 12-month high of $520.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $467.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.96.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,498 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

