EntryPoint Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

EntryPoint Capital LLC reduced its stake in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 71.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,318 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Adeia were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adeia by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,941,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,900,000 after buying an additional 233,675 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Adeia by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adeia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adeia by 267.3% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Adeia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adeia Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADEA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.56. 733,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Adeia Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Adeia had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Adeia Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Adeia Company Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

