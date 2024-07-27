EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.05.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $44.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of -33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average of $37.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

