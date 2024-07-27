EntryPoint Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 811.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,280,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,747,000 after purchasing an additional 651,299 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,213,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after purchasing an additional 540,658 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,017,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 48,959 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $6,610,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 664,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

BDN stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.07. 1,543,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $5.67.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

