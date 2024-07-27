EntryPoint Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

EntryPoint Capital LLC reduced its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,405,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,043,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,458,000 after purchasing an additional 207,744 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SKWD stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.46. The stock had a trading volume of 262,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,240. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $40.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.66 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 3,244 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $120,611.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,801.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $184,690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,919,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,066,823.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 3,244 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $120,611.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,801.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,095,277 shares of company stock worth $186,000,945. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

