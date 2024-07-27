EntryPoint Capital LLC Sells 14,262 Shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA)

EntryPoint Capital LLC decreased its position in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,262 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Aura Biosciences were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,922,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,337,000 after buying an additional 1,560,000 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,802,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,412,000 after buying an additional 2,777,777 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 785,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 80,162 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $5,317,000. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $4,568,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Aura Biosciences Stock Up 0.9 %

Aura Biosciences stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 149,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,104. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $12.44.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. On average, analysts predict that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

