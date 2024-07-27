EntryPoint Capital LLC Sells 453 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

EntryPoint Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,445,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,437,000 after acquiring an additional 27,039 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,630 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,557,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 243,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Columbus McKinnon

In other Columbus McKinnon news, Director Christopher J. Stephens bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $58,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Up 2.1 %

CMCO stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.41. 136,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.21. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $45.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

