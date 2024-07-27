EntryPoint Capital LLC Takes Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Invesco by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Invesco Stock Performance

IVZ stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.42. 3,457,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,911,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.72. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Invesco’s payout ratio is -109.33%.

Invesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.