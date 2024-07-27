EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 7,595 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 182.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 412.2% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

XLG traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $45.02. The company had a trading volume of 981,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,947. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $32.74 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

