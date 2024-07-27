EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.39.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.42. 5,778,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,328,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.99. The stock has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

