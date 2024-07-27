EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ITA traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.90. 467,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.09.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

