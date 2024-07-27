EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $309,000 Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.64. 853,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,603. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.79. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $73.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.32%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WPC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

