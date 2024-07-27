EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $519,000 Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $779,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,892,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Owen LaRue LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TM traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.52. 317,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,060. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $160.38 and a one year high of $255.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.83.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $2.08. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $74.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

