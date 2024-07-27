EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $31.36. 320,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,643. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 101.13 and a beta of 1.03. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $36.02.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.68). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 522.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

